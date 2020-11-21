Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.51% of Silk Road Medical worth $56,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 31.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $646,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $396,242.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,198 shares of company stock worth $5,757,517. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

SILK stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

