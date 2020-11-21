Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

ISRG stock opened at $730.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

