Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CSX worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

