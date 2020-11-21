Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.21 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of ManTech International worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

