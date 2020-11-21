Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.75 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $518.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.