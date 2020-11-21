Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.94 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of ACI Worldwide worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

ACIW stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

