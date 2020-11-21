Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.26 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $50,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $72,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

