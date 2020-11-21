Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.52 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,459 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

NYSE PAYC opened at $392.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

