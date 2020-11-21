Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.63 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

