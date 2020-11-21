Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.61 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.54% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

