Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.02 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $54,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $423,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and have sold 376,620 shares worth $5,759,409. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

