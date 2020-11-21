Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.50 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Dropbox worth $54,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock valued at $774,068. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

