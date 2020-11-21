Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $55,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

VMC stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

