Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.85 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $55,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,768 shares of company stock worth $3,980,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

