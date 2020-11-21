Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.27 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $56,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

