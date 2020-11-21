Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.37 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $57,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

