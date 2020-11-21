Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.74 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $57,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,544,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,111,000 after purchasing an additional 603,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

