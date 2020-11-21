Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after purchasing an additional 323,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,037 shares of company stock worth $4,826,293. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

