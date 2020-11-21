Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,079 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $56,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

BFAM opened at $167.12 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87, a PEG ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,127. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

