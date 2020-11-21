Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,880 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,972. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

