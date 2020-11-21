Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.94% of Visteon worth $56,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $39,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 478.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $114.91 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

