Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of YETI worth $54,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. State Street Corp raised its position in YETI by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 319,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $2,550,001.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,870 shares of company stock worth $9,517,417. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

NYSE YETI opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

