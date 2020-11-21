Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 106.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $988.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,010.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.04. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,620.48, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

