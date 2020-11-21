Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 124,787 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $56,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $174.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

