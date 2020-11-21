Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,325 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 68.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COLB opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

