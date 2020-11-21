Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 249,682 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.38% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $48,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

PXF opened at $40.24 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

