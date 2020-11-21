Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,683 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 35,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 74,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.90 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

