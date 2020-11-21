Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,674 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of AutoZone worth $55,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 70.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 33.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $2,639,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $11,130,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

AZO stock opened at $1,114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,151.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

