Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) stock opened at C$2.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Vitalhub Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

