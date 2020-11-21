Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and online retailers, as well as online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

