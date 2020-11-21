Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.00.

VTRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

