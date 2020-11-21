VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $46,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.