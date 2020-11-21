Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the October 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

