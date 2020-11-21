VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head to Head Comparison

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 103.63 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -25.11 VolitionRx $17.10 million 10.06 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.71

Aspira Women’s Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48%

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

