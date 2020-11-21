voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Stock Price Up 17.3%

voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) shares rose 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 114,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 31,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

