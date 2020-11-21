Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.43

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.43 and last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 91739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on WJX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

