Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $67,927,500.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

