Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 117.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316,026 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

