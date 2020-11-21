Walmart Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

WMT opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Walmart by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

