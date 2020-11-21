Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.02 ($30.61).

DRI stock opened at €19.35 ($22.76) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

