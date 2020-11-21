Warburg Research Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €80.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day moving average is €64.36. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

About KION GROUP AG (KGX.F)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

