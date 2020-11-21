Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

