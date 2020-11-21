Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 50,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WTS stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

