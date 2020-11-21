Wayne D. Mackie Acquires 42,726 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $547.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.