Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.68). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

ASND opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $178.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

