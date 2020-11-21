Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 5338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.55.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

