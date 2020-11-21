Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.77. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.