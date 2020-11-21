Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

