Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Western Digital worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

WDC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

