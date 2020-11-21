Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $327.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.30. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.